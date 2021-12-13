Real Madrid’s spokesperson: “What happened with the Champions League draw was terrible”

Real Madrid’s spokesperson Emilio Butragueño talked to Real Madrid TV after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw, which ended up being a controversial topic following the cancellation of the first draw.

Real Madrid were set to face Benfica, but UEFA’s system failed and the rest of the draw was affected. UEFA could’ve decided to redo the draw but keep Real Madrid’s tie against Benfica, but ultimately they redid the whole process and Los Blancos will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

“It was surprising, terrible and hard to understand, considering the millions of fans paying attention to the draw and also the world of sport,” he said when asked about the controversy.

Butragueño then proceeded and previewed the clash against PSG.

“We face this tie with excitement and knowing that this competition means for our club and our fans. We are also aware of the fact that we’re facing a tough opponent with many quality players, but we are confident about completing two great matches and we’re hoping to be in the Quarterfinals draw,” concluded Butragueño.