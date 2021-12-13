PSA: Venue Change For Our Miami Podcast

This is a quick announcement that the next stop on our Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour, Miami, has a new venue.

The event is still going to be held on January 20th at 7pm, but will be held at a different bar than previously announced.

New Venue:

305 Sports Bar

919 Brickell Ave

Miami, FL 33131

United States

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to Miami. So everyone in Florida and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast on Thursday January 20th, at 7pm, at 305 Sports Bar.

Reserve your spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This may very well be our only stop in Miami for the foreseable future. Make it count. Come meet us!

Date and time

Thu, 20 January 2022

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PST

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Miami, January

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May