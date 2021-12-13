PSA: Venue Change For Our Miami Podcast

This is a quick announcement that the next stop on our Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour, Miami, has a new venue.
The event is still going to be held on January 20th at 7pm, but will be held at a different bar than previously announced.
New Venue:
305 Sports Bar
919 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
United States
The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to Miami. So everyone in Florida and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast on Thursday January 20th, at 7pm, at 305 Sports Bar.
Reserve your spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This may very well be our only stop in Miami for the foreseable future. Make it count. Come meet us!
Date and time
Thu, 20 January 2022
7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PST
