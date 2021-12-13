Sergio Ramos: “I would have liked another team to play against.”

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, who left the club over the summer and signed for PSG as a free agent, spoke to Marca today as he reacted to today’s round-of-16 Champions League draw, where his current and former team drew each other.

The encounter between Real Madrid and PSG promises to be enthralling, and full of subplots — one of them of course being Ramos making an emotional return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It’s been a few hard months, with such a great change from many years in Madrid, to adjusting to Paris”, Ramos told Marca of his struggles this season with injuries.

“Finally, I am feeling good, and little by little I’m becoming used to the group dynamic.

“Fate is capricious and I would have liked another team to play against.

“You know the affection and love I have for Real Madrid, but now it’s my turn to defend PSG, and I’ll do everything possible to reach the next round with them.

“PSG are the team who bet on me this summer and I’m going to fight to death for PSG.”