Open Thread: December 14, 2021

Your Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue!!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga
I’m guessing everyone is glad we signed the man?
Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a sushi night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or... your Emperor of the Banhammer!

How it basically went down

Real Madrid’s UCL draw in a nutshell

What in the World was that Draw???

Let me get this straight. It’s the day of the biggest draw in the world of sports. And you mess the freakin’ pots up? HOW-I-I mean... Wow... just WOW... Then, you redo the whole draw. The results? You feed Atletico to Ronaldo again, and match Messi, Mbappe & Ramos against Real Madrid. I ‘d say you’d be forgiven if you thought this looks fishy. I’m not directly saying it was rigged or anything, but... Really?!?! It strikes everyone as odd, that something like this can be messed up. Oh well, the teams will have to deal with what they got in the final draw.

♫ Ain’t no use in complaining

When you’ve got a job to do

Spent my evenings down in the Champs League

And that’s when I met you yeah ♫

(to the tune of Bryan Adams’ “Summer of 69”)

Uh-Huh

And this looks plain wrong

Speaking of PSG and star players...

And a joke because... well, why not at this point

So... Opinions on our UCL R16 opponents?

Poll

How do you fancy our chances against PSG?

view results
  • 0%
    No problem. We’ve got it ("I own you Larusso!")
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    I’m confident about our chances, but we can’t underestimate PSG.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    We’re the underdogs in this one, but a masterclass ought to do it.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    We.. uh... are in for it. Big time.
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Have a nice day Madridistas. And may the Madridismo be with all of us... cause we sure as heck are gonna need it from the looks of it.

