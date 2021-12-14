Open Thread: December 14, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a sushi night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or... your Emperor of the Banhammer!
How it basically went down
What in the World was that Draw???
We'll face @PSG_inside in the last 16 of the @ChampionsLeague!#UCL | @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/PPElFwECTx— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 13, 2021
Let me get this straight. It’s the day of the biggest draw in the world of sports. And you mess the freakin’ pots up? HOW-I-I mean... Wow... just WOW... Then, you redo the whole draw. The results? You feed Atletico to Ronaldo again, and match Messi, Mbappe & Ramos against Real Madrid. I ‘d say you’d be forgiven if you thought this looks fishy. I’m not directly saying it was rigged or anything, but... Really?!?! It strikes everyone as odd, that something like this can be messed up. Oh well, the teams will have to deal with what they got in the final draw.
♫ Ain’t no use in complaining
When you’ve got a job to do
Spent my evenings down in the Champs League
And that’s when I met you yeah ♫
(to the tune of Bryan Adams’ “Summer of 69”)
Uh-Huh
Chelsea could have faced Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Ajax or Lille in the Champions League last 16.— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 13, 2021
They drew Lille TWICE pic.twitter.com/nPRWFIyl4Z
And this looks plain wrong
Messi and Ramos teaming up to face Real Madrid.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2021
What a game this will be pic.twitter.com/2QRPycprX1
Speaking of PSG and star players...
PSG are trying to lure Vinícius Junior to the French capital. They have already made contact with the 21-year-old winger, who still has not signed an improved contract with Real Madrid.— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 13, 2021
(Source: El Nacional) pic.twitter.com/hv0ThGJdlt
And a joke because... well, why not at this point
We’re pleased, and confused, to announce that we’ve been drawn away to Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 #WeAreWarriors⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8eIYQaGkhY— Stenhousemuir FC (@StenhousemuirFC) December 13, 2021
So... Opinions on our UCL R16 opponents?
Poll
How do you fancy our chances against PSG?
-
0%
No problem. We’ve got it ("I own you Larusso!")
-
0%
I’m confident about our chances, but we can’t underestimate PSG.
-
0%
We’re the underdogs in this one, but a masterclass ought to do it.
-
0%
We.. uh... are in for it. Big time.
Have a nice day Madridistas. And may the Madridismo be with all of us... cause we sure as heck are gonna need it from the looks of it.
