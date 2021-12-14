Open Thread: December 14, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a sushi night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or... your Emperor of the Banhammer!

How it basically went down

What in the World was that Draw???

Let me get this straight. It’s the day of the biggest draw in the world of sports. And you mess the freakin’ pots up? HOW-I-I mean... Wow... just WOW... Then, you redo the whole draw. The results? You feed Atletico to Ronaldo again, and match Messi, Mbappe & Ramos against Real Madrid. I ‘d say you’d be forgiven if you thought this looks fishy. I’m not directly saying it was rigged or anything, but... Really?!?! It strikes everyone as odd, that something like this can be messed up. Oh well, the teams will have to deal with what they got in the final draw.

♫ Ain’t no use in complaining

When you’ve got a job to do

Spent my evenings down in the Champs League

And that’s when I met you yeah ♫

(to the tune of Bryan Adams’ “Summer of 69”)

Uh-Huh

Chelsea could have faced Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Ajax or Lille in the Champions League last 16.



They drew Lille TWICE pic.twitter.com/nPRWFIyl4Z — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 13, 2021

And this looks plain wrong

Messi and Ramos teaming up to face Real Madrid.



What a game this will be pic.twitter.com/2QRPycprX1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2021

Speaking of PSG and star players...

PSG are trying to lure Vinícius Junior to the French capital. They have already made contact with the 21-year-old winger, who still has not signed an improved contract with Real Madrid.



(Source: El Nacional) pic.twitter.com/hv0ThGJdlt — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 13, 2021

And a joke because... well, why not at this point

We’re pleased, and confused, to announce that we’ve been drawn away to Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 #WeAreWarriors⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8eIYQaGkhY — Stenhousemuir FC (@StenhousemuirFC) December 13, 2021

So... Opinions on our UCL R16 opponents?

Poll How do you fancy our chances against PSG? No problem. We’ve got it ("I own you Larusso!")

I’m confident about our chances, but we can’t underestimate PSG.

We’re the underdogs in this one, but a masterclass ought to do it.

Have a nice day Madridistas. And may the Madridismo be with all of us... cause we sure as heck are gonna need it from the looks of it.