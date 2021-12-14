Real Madrid interested in signing Antonio Rüdiger as free agent—report

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger as a free agent next summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Antonio Rüdiger in talks with Chelsea over new contract since months - but agreement still ‘far from being reached’. Real Madrid want to sign him as free agent. #CFC #Real



Bayern have no plans to pay the salary asked by Rüdiger, as things stand. Tottenham not in the race. pic.twitter.com/QPBF5hMLV5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2021

Chelsea is still reportedly pushing to sign the 28-year-old German defender but are not nearing an extension, according to Romano. He is set to become a free agent next summer 2022.

A report several weeks ago claimed Real Madrid would face competition from international clubs including Bayern Munich. Romano writes that Bayern are not interested in paying Rüdiger’s asking price for wages. The previous Goal report claimed he is seeking around €12 million per season in a new contract.

Rüdiger has been with Chelsea since joining from Roma in 2017. He won his first Champions League title with the Blues last season. He has also become a regular fixture on the backline for the Germany national team.

There’s still plenty of time to go as Chelsea reportedly focuses on re-signing him before his current deal expires. Real Madrid will have to wait for negotiations to fall through if they hope to add him next summer.