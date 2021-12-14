 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Real Madrid interested in signing Antonio Rüdiger as free agent—report

Los Blancos are reportedly looking to sign another defender next summer

By Robert Husby
/ new
Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger as a free agent next summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea is still reportedly pushing to sign the 28-year-old German defender but are not nearing an extension, according to Romano. He is set to become a free agent next summer 2022.

A report several weeks ago claimed Real Madrid would face competition from international clubs including Bayern Munich. Romano writes that Bayern are not interested in paying Rüdiger’s asking price for wages. The previous Goal report claimed he is seeking around €12 million per season in a new contract.

Rüdiger has been with Chelsea since joining from Roma in 2017. He won his first Champions League title with the Blues last season. He has also become a regular fixture on the backline for the Germany national team.

There’s still plenty of time to go as Chelsea reportedly focuses on re-signing him before his current deal expires. Real Madrid will have to wait for negotiations to fall through if they hope to add him next summer.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...