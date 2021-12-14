Real Madrid now considering waiting until March to negotiate with Mbappe -report

Real Madrid were determined to sign PSG’s Kylian Mbappe as a free agent as soon as January 1st, when the French striker will be allowed to negotiate with any club he wants. However, Real Madrid’s upcoming clash against PSG in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 has changed the club’s plans regarding Mbappe, according to reports from L’Equipe and AS.

While L’Equipe reports that Mbappe will not sign any contract with Madrid until the Round of 16 ends, AS goes even further and suggests that Los Blancos have decided to postpone the negotiations with the attacker until that same date.

This is a move done to prevent any kind of backlash from PSG’s supporters should Mbappe’s deal with Real Madrid leak to the press. The French attacker has decided to leave his current club but doesn’t want to do that as an enemy, given that he’s an icon for most of the country.

That’s why, ultimately, Real Madrid will be forced to wait a bit longer before they can actually make sure that Mbappe will wear the white jersey next season.