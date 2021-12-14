 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fede Valverde visits children at Red Cross organization in Madrid

The young midfielder visited as part of their school success program

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde recently visited the Red Cross in Madrid where he helped the group as part of their School Success program.

The project is aimed towards disadvantaged youth who are at economic or social risk and provides them with educational workshops. Valverde reportedly took part helping the children with schoolwork and educational advice. He will also reportedly donate sports equipment, such as gear and balls, to the children within the group.

A video is included within the Spanish Red Cross’ article where Valverde speaks to the children about growing up in Uruguay and his current life as a footballer in Madrid. He also spoke about some his favorite football players growing up and the efforts of the Madrid chapter of the Spanish Red Cross.

This is the second consecutive year Valverde has visited the Red Cross organization. He visited the temporary care center in Madrid last year which aids migrants.

