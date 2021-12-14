Churros y Tácticas Podcast: 18 points between Real Madrid and Barcelona

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Barcelona vs Osasuna

Should Adbe be a starter?

Real Betis’ surge Sergio Canales’s release clause

Juanmi

Barcelona vs Napoli

Real Madrid vs PSG

Villarreal vs Juventus

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Real Madrid’s gradual improvement And more.

AUDIO VERSION:

VIDEO VERSION:

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once a week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas