Churros y Tácticas Podcast: 18 points between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego review the weekend’s action, the UCL, draw, and reflect on Friday’s debate

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

AUDIO VERSION:

VIDEO VERSION:

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

