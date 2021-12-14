Churros y Tácticas Podcast: 18 points between Real Madrid and Barcelona

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Barcelona vs Osasuna
- Should Adbe be a starter?
- Real Betis’ surge Sergio Canales’s release clause
- Juanmi
- Barcelona vs Napoli
- Real Madrid vs PSG
- Villarreal vs Juventus
- Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
- Real Madrid’s gradual improvement And more.
