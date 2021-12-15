OFFICIAL: Modric, Marcelo test positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have announced that players Luka Modric and Marcelo have tested positive for Covid-19.

Both players will miss at least Sunday’s match against Cadiz, so Real Madrid’s roster is thinner now and coach Carlo Ancelotti might not be as comfortable making rotations over the next few games.

Still, Modric was expected to get some rest after the Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid, so Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga will now get a good opportunity to play quality minutes and prove their worth.

On the other hand, Marcelo could’ve been used to rest Ferland Mendy. Now, Nacho Fernandez will be Ancelotti’s only option for the left-back spot if Mendy needs to get some rest, although the Frenchman has shown no signs of fatigue so far.

After hosting Cadiz on Sunday, Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao the following Wednesday. Both Modric and Marcelo should be expected to miss that match as well.