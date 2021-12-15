OFFICIAL: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic announce legal actions against La Liga

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao have announced that they are taking legal actions against La Liga following the agreement with the CVC fund in what has been called the project La Liga Impulso.

Athletic Club, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid C. F. hereby inform that legal action has been taken against the agreements adopted by the La Liga Assembly on 10 December, which approved the so-called Proyecto Impulso that La Liga intends to engage in with the private equity fund CVC, on the grounds that this is an illegal transaction which causes irreparable damage to the entire Spanish football industry and which flagrantly violates the most elementary principles of Spanish sports law and La Liga’s own statutes.

Source: Realmadrid.com

In short, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic believe that this project compromises the future of Spanish football in general by accepting to sell the club’s TV rights for the next 50 years. In exchange, all clubs are set to receive around €100 million, depending on the percentage they received as TV rights over the last few years.