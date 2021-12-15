Toril: “We have managed Asllani’s minutes carefully & she has had a large impact on our results.”

Alberto Toril and Nahikari García attended the pre-match press conference for the UEFA Women’s Champions League match vs. WFC Kharkiv. Managing Madrid also attended and got a chance to ask a few questions. Below are some key quotes:

Toril on Asllani

Asllani is an important player for us. She was not with us during the first part of the season but now she has joined us. We have carefully managed the progression of Asllani’s minutes in the prior games and she has had a large impact on our results. She is an important player like all of those on the team. Ultimately, I think they are all growing. We are a very intelligent and strong group and surely we have a possibility of a strong future.

Nahikari on the importance of the fans

We finish this group stage with good feelings. I think the teamwork has been very good with many complications throughout the group stages, which we overcame. I think it is important, especially in front of our fans, to put on a show so that we we can give them joy and be able to continue in that growth that has been occurring over the last week.

I enjoy Champions League nights a lot. There is a reciprocal effect with the fans. We can enjoy the game because of them, although good results are what we look for at the end of the day. There have been important matches that have been close and the fans have given us energy in certain crucial moments. I hope that every match more fans come and the Di Stéfano stadium becomes fuller.

Toril on transfer rumors and winter reinforcements

I think that it’s not the right time to worry about these things. We need to worry about the game tomorrow morning and the league games ahead, which are very important if we are to achieve our objectives. When it comes to that moment, the club will decide whether reinforcements are necessary or not, but now we are focusing on the game at hand.

Nahikari on what dangers Kharkiv can pose Madrid

They are a very intense team with fast players up top and they troubled us in the opening minutes of last game. We know that they are a team that runs a lot in transitions. It will surely be a difficult game that will demand a lot from us.

Toril on building the right mentality

What we are trying to do is have a good identity and develop our mental strength. You generate a good mentality by being positive and wanting to win at all times. It becomes a habit that you have, which makes success easier. There is no match that is more important than the others. I believe they are all important.