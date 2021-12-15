Real Madrid Congratulate Aguero On A Special Career

Football legend Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football today due to a heart condition that was discovered during his time at Barcelona. Aguero, 33, goes down as an absolute legend of the game. He is the Premier League’s all-time top scorer among foreigners (184 goals), and has scored 12 hat-tricks in England — a league record.

You could continue to go down the rabbit hole of Aguero’s impressive, all-time great statistics, but other sites will be doing that in great detail if they haven’t already. Managing Madrid would like to add that everyone on the website wishes the Argentine the best, and that he can enjoy his retirement with his family.

Real Madrid issued a statement on their Twitter today that shares these same sentiments.

“It was an honour to compete against a player like you, Sergio Aguero,” Real Madrid’s Twitter account said. “One of the best players in the world. Best of luck to you and your family.”

Aguero scored his last ever goal against Real Madrid. A fitting way to go.