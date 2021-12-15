Real Madrid Foundation to run charity auction with signed La Duodecima shirt

Real Madrid Foundation are going to run a charity auction including jerseys from the 2017 campaign signed by Toni Kroos, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez and Sergio Ramos.

Per Realmadrid.com

A new charity auction of historic Real Madrid jerseys kicks off in the closing stages of the year, with proceeds going towards the social sports projects with a focus on diversity, run by the Foundation around the world. Sunday will be the 12th day of the 12th month of the year, so this auction will be related to Real Madrid’s twelfth European Cup, won in Cardiff on 3 June 2017.

This auction will take place on the international specialist platform MatchWornShirt, and includes jerseys from the 2017 campaign signed by Kroos, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez and Sergio Ramos. They are the same jerseys worn by the players in a final which saw them thrash Juventus thanks to goals by Cristiano Ronaldo (2), Casemiro and Asensio to become the first team ever to win two consecutive Champions League crowns.

Specialists MatchWornShirt will run the auction on their online platform until 18 December at 3:00pm CET, giving fans around the world the chance to bid for these unique kits and get their hands on what will be an unforgettable memento for any madridista supporter.

Charity auctions for jerseys signed by the players in order to collaborate with the Real Madrid Foundation’s social sports projects began during the pandemic and have continued for different purposes throughout 2021. This season so far we’ve seen a commemorative tenth European Cup auction, one for the jerseys from an official LaLiga clash and one for the kits worn in a veterans game. The passion of fans and collectors from across the world make these auctions unmissable events.

A link to the auction can be found here.