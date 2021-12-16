Open Thread: December 16, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you would absolutely do a trekking trip with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or... your Banhammer-wielding Emperor!

When is this thing going to end?

Marca reports the following, regarding more COVID outbreaks in the EPL:

COVID-19 outbreaks at various Premier League clubs are putting the Boxing Day and all the matchdays around the Christmas holidays in danger, with two matches having been already postponed in the last few days. The Premier League released a statement on Monday to inform clubs of the precautionary measures they decided to take following the latest outbreaks at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures, and will increase the frequency of both Lateral Flow and PCR COVID-19 testing of players and staff. “The Premier League’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures, which are applicable to all clubs, include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time. These are in addition to the more frequent testing.” All footballers and staff will undergo a daily antigen test before taking to the training pitch, in addition to two weekly PCR tests.

It’s been about two years since the outbreak of COVID and... well, there’s your situation. You’ve got to wonder when this nightmare will end already. Let’s hope the virus isn’t around for much longer. Here’s the full article, in case you’re in reading mood.

Madrid to keep their heads cool in Haaland pursuit

Real Madrid are monitoring what is going on with Haaland as mere spectators, but they are not willing to participate in a public auction, despite being interested in signing him. Los Blancos are aware that they can’t compete in financial terms with clubs such as Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain, but they are not willing to lose their composure. Meanwhile, the club believe that their attack will be strong enough following the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who will form a powerful frontline alongside Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio.

This is nothing new, of course. If you and me are aware of the fact that the Whites can’t keep up with the state-owned clubs’ spending sprees, it makes sense that the Real Madrid board comprehend that fact as well.

Be safe, sound and happy Kun!

Sergio Aguero has officially retired from football, following the well-known issues with his heart. The goalscoring machine’s final goal came against... You guessed it - Real Madrid. We wish him nothing less than the best.

Sergio Aguero's last career goal came against Real Madrid.



Bowing out like the true goalscoring king he was pic.twitter.com/uzRxcdoPJt — GOAL (@goal) December 15, 2021

For the love of God, stop complaining about the Lewa pic

Your beloved (and careful how you reply to this, if you do) moderators wanted to make sure you know of other awards that, sometimes, do go to players who deserve more recognition for their run of form.

Also, King Karim won an award himself!

Have a nice day Madridistas. May the Madridismo be with you. Always.