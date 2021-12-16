Real Madrid to announce new cases of Covid-19 -report

Real Madrid are set to announce that more members of their roster have tested positive for Covid-19, and a report from Spanish website VozPopuli indicates that five new players will need to quarantine.

Luka Modric and Marcelo were the first players to test positive this Wednesday and the club is now concerned about an outbreak, according to reports from the Spanish press. Real Madrid Basketball coach Pablo Laso and point-guard Thomas Heurtel also tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

Madrid have postponed their training session, which was initially scheduled for 11:00am, until 04:30pm in order to do more testing to every member of the first team. That includes players, coaching staff, medical staff and even regular workers who are close to the players on a regular basis.

La Liga’s Covid-19 protocol says that a team must have at least 13 players available. If they don’t, their next game will be postponed. The following game after that first postponed match would be a defeat.

Stay tuned for more news about this potential outbreak within Real Madrid, as the club seems set to announce who tested positive later today.