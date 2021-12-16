OFFICIAL: Real Madrid announce four players have tested positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have officially announced that Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Andriy Lunin and assistant coach Davide Ancelotti have tested positive for Covid-19 just one day after the club announce the same for Luka Modric and Marcelo. In total, those are six players that have tested positive over the last 24 hours.

Madrid will face Cadiz next Sunday and coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to make some important decisions with his lineup. First, he has to replace Modric in the lineup, with Camavinga and Fede Valverde as the main candidates.

Then, it will be important for Ancelotti to find someone who can make an impact on the right side of the offensive line. Eden Hazard and Lucas Vazquez appear to be the obvious candidates, although Ancelotti would’ve liked to use Vazquez on the right-back spot given that Carvajal is recovering from muscle fatigue picked up during the Derby. Now, Nacho will likely play in that spot on the defensive line.

Keep in mind that Real Madrid will also have to face Athletic Bilbao in San Mames next Wednesday, so the coaching staff will be hoping to see their players testing negative in the next few days.