Real Madrid Femenino Announce Squad vs. WFC Kharkiv

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Marta Corredera, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez,

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Kosovare Asllani, Esther González, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo

Absences: Malena Ortíz Cruz (recovering from long-term injury)

The squad took list took forever to be published as Real Madrid were apparently waiting to see if anyone had been infected by COVID-19.

El @realmadridfem está a la espera de los resultados de los test de antígenos para ver si hay alguna contagiada en la plantilla, de ahí que no haya convocatoria a 5 horas para el partido ante el Kharkiv. Silencio desde el departamento de comunicación del club (para variar)… — David Menayo (@david_menayo) December 16, 2021

Of course, this news comes in conjunction with confirmation that players from the men’s team have tested positive.

Madrid have always taken a very strict and cautious approach with Covid but thankfully no one from Las Blancas has been eliminated from selection.

Instead, Real basically go into their Champions League match vs. Kharkiv at full strength. Asllani has looked radiant and fully up to speed over the last three games while Cardona is slowly working her way back into fitness.

Head coach Alberto Toril will be sure to keep an eye on the latter to judge how close she is to last season’s form.