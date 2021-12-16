Real Madrid Femenino vs. WFC Kharkiv: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino host WFC Zhytlobud 1 Kharkiv today in the final matchday of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Group Stage. Kick off is slated for 12:45 p.m. (6:00 p.m. CEST) in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Las Blancas have already secured a second-place finish in Group B behind Paris Saint-Germain which means both teams have booked their spots in the UWCL knockout rounds. Despite this, Real Madrid hope to get back in the win column after a 3-1 defeat against FC Barcelona in Primera Iberdrola before their final match of the calendar year against Madrid CFF this weekend.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Rocio Galvez, Marta Corredera, Marta Cardona, Teresa, Maite Oroz, Caroline Moller Hansen, Kosovare Asllani, Nahikari Garcia

Subs: Meline Gerard, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucia Rodriguez, Ivana Andres, Kaci, Claudia Zornoza, Esther Gonzalez, Lorena Navarro, Athenea del Castillo

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

WFC Zhytlobud 1 Kharkiv XI: Svidunovich, Aleksanyan, Shmatko, Basanska, Boychenko, A. Voronina, Apanaschenko, Petryk, Shevchuk, Ovdiychuk, G. Voronina.

Subs: Gamze Yaman, Khavanska, Sadikoglu, Kupiak, Utitskikh, Kochnyeva

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

DAZN on Youtube