Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid Femenino 3-0 WFC Zhytlobud 1 Kharkiv

Real Madrid defeated WFC Zhytlobud 1 Kharkiv 3-0 in the final match of their UEFA Women’s Group Stage campaign. Las Blancas had already secured qualification to the knockout rounds in the previous match but with the win, they take their points tally to 12, six behind group winners PSG.

Las Blancas started the match slowly and Kharkiv looked dangerous going forward. Real Madrid slowly grew into the match. Kosovare Asllani won a free kick in a good area and Teresa delivered an in-swinging ball to the head of Babett Peter. The German’s header was saved but Peter got to the ball first and poked it into the back of the net, scoring her first goal for Las Blancas.

Real Madrid settled down after the goal and established their possession game. But it was another Teresa set-piece that produced the second goal. Marta Cardona won a free kick and instead of crossing it into the area, Teresa squared it to Maite Oroz on the top of the 18-yard box. Maite Oroz smashed the ball into the top corner of the goal and Real Madrid went into the break up 2-0.

The second half was played at a slower pace. Real Madrid seemed to take their foot off the gas and Kharkiv were unable to take advantage. As more substitutes were introduced, the match became more disjointed. The game got very chippy in the final minutes but Las Blancas were able to see out the result and keep the clean sheet.

19’ Babett Peter flicked a Teresa free kick toward goal. It was saved right into the German’s path and she tapped it in to score her first Real Madrid goal.

31’ Teresa drove toward goal and unleashed from distance. The shot forced the keeper to sprawl to her right but it was just wide of the post.

32’ Marta Cardona played a cutback to the on-rushing Caroline Moller Hansen, who scuffed her first time shot over the bar.

39’ Teresa curled another free kick into the box. Nahikari Garcia tried to bring it down and it made its way to Asllani. Her shot was saved but the flag was up.

41’ Marta Cardona was brought down on the edge of the box near the end line. Teresa stepped up to take the free kick and cut it back to Matie Oroz at the top of the 18-yard box. Oroz hit it first time and blasted it into the top corner to double Las Blancas’ lead.

44’ Olha Ovdiychuk breezed by Marta Corredera and fired a shot toward Misa’s near post. The keeper was able to make a save to deny Kharkiv.

46’ At the start of the second half, Claudia Florentino came on for Rocio Galvez and Esther Gonzalez replaced Asllani due to a knock.

Kosovare Asllani está siendo atendida con bolsas de hielo en el banquillo al comienzo de la segunda mitad.



La sustitución ha sido por problemas físicos. — Raúl Morote Gil (@RauulMorote) December 16, 2021

57’ Lorena Navarro replaced Marta Cardona and immediately created danger. She drove past multiple defenders and into the box. She lost the ball while and it bounced to Maite Oroz. She struck it sweetly and it was tipped over the crossbar.

71’ Maite Oroz and Caroline Moller Hansen exited the match and Athenea del Castillo and Kaci entered.

89’ Corredera made a crucial intervention in the 89th minute to ensure the shutout.

90+2’ Kenti Robles bombed down the right flank and crossed to Esther Gonzalez, who made it 3-0.

G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️LLLLLLL de @Estheeer9 para redondear la tarde pic.twitter.com/B2ewY1DXLp — Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) December 16, 2021

Las Blancas will close the calendar year with a trip across town to Madrid CFF. The match is scheduled for 6 a.m. EST (12 noon CEST).