Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The Sergio Aguero Tribute Episode

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- How Sergio Aguero would’ve helped Barcelona this season
- His goodbye press conference
- What’s next for Aguero?
- His versatility
- His numbers
- Where does he rank among this generation of strikers?
- Real Madrid and Barcelona nearly signing him in 2011
- Aguero vs Rober Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez and others
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
