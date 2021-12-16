Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The Sergio Aguero Tribute Episode

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- How Sergio Aguero would’ve helped Barcelona this season

- His goodbye press conference

- What’s next for Aguero?

- His versatility

- His numbers

- Where does he rank among this generation of strikers?

- Real Madrid and Barcelona nearly signing him in 2011

- Aguero vs Rober Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez and others

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

