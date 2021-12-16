Mbappe not expected to make contract decision before Champions League knockout stage—report

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is not expected to make a decision regarding his decision before the first knockout round of the Champions League group stage, according to Loïc Tanzi of RMC Sport.

Tanzi claims the 22-year-old does not want to stir any rumors prior to the first leg against Real Madrid on February 15. The report states that it is PSG’s sole intention to re-sign the young superstar and make him the highest played footballer in the world to stay.

In a separate article from RMC Sport, Mbappe is reportedly not just looking at the financials of a new deal, but his feelings as well.

“Human ties are much more fascinating (than money).” Even less good meetings, I learned useful lessons. It’s the life experience that counts, more than making money, even if it’s important, because we have families to shelter. I am thirsty above all for discoveries, trips, meetings with players, different cultures...”

Mbappe is eligible to sign a pre-contract with any club after January 1 and is set to hit free agency next summer.