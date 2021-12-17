Open Thread: December 17, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or... your Emperor of the Banhammer!

Coman offered to Los Blancos?

Hmm... Coman, though injury prone, is indeed a good player. Yet, I can’t help but feel like we don’t really need another winger - he is primarily a LW, given that Vini has made the role his. If you-know-who arrives, the wings get stacked. What’s your take Madridistas?

Kingsley Coman has been offered to Real Madrid! The player will not be extending his contract at Bayern Munich and could leave this summer.



(Source: SPORT)

Rudiger stuff

Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG are pushing to sign Rüdiger as free agent. In these three clubs he could earn 10-12 million per season. I've known Toni well from the time he was in Rome. I don't think he will go away as free agent. He is so grateful for #CFC and their fans

Just some eyecandy

The first one has got to be one the most legendary team goals ever. White lightning at it’s best.

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid.



Legendary team.



Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid.

Legendary team.

1 touch football. Real Madrid football.

1 touch football. Real Madrid football.

Was that even an opinion?

"No version of Ronaldo was as good as Neymar vs Real Madrid in 2018"



In the same game -

Opening goal: Cristiano Ronaldo

Match winner: Cristiano Ronaldo

MOTM: Cristiano Ronaldo



The audacity... pic.twitter.com/T56sgZ72fg — UEFA Cristiano League (@UCR7L) December 14, 2021

“Get to know ya” Series: Favorite song

So you liked my “favorite movie” question the other day eh? Cool. Truth be told, we got to see pretty solid choices and we even got some cool recommendations. Now then, onto the next one! What’s your favorite song? You can make a “Top” list if you like - which you did the other day anyway. I’ll post my choices in the comments.

