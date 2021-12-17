 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: December 17, 2021

Yeesh! It’s Friday already huh!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session
♫ You’re in the army now ♫
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or... your Emperor of the Banhammer!

Coman offered to Los Blancos?

Hmm... Coman, though injury prone, is indeed a good player. Yet, I can’t help but feel like we don’t really need another winger - he is primarily a LW, given that Vini has made the role his. If you-know-who arrives, the wings get stacked. What’s your take Madridistas?

Rudiger stuff

Just some eyecandy

The first one has got to be one the most legendary team goals ever. White lightning at it’s best.

Was that even an opinion?

“Get to know ya” Series: Favorite song

So you liked my “favorite movie” question the other day eh? Cool. Truth be told, we got to see pretty solid choices and we even got some cool recommendations. Now then, onto the next one! What’s your favorite song? You can make a “Top” list if you like - which you did the other day anyway. I’ll post my choices in the comments.

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with you all. Oh and hope the virus doesn’t affect our schedule and season too much.

