Real Madrid draw Alcoyano in Copa del Rey Round of 32

Real Madrid will face Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32 in a new version of their 2021 matchup. The draw took place this Friday and the Round of 32 will kick off on January 4th. Alcoyano are a familiar foe for Los Blancos and they knocked out Zinedine Zidane’s side in the past edition of the Copa del Rey.

Needless to say, Alcoyano should be a manageable opponent for Real Madrid and coach Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to make heavy rotations for this first few games of the Copa del Rey. Reserves like Jovic, Nacho, Camavinga, Blanco or Lunin and other academy players like Peter Federico will almost certainly get minutes and they will have to get the job done.

The second half of November and the first weeks of December have been very demanding for Real Madrid and the next few matches will continue to be tough, even more so now that there’s a Covid outbreak within the roster. That’s why it will be crucial for Ancelotti to trust his reserves and let them take care of business the way they should.