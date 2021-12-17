Modric tests negative for Covid-19 -report

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has tested negative for Covid-19 today, just two days after testing positive for the virus and being isolated from the team. This has been surprising for the club, who will check the results of this second test.

If Modric tests negative one more time, he will be allowed to rejoin the squad and should be available for Sunday’s match against Cadiz.

Even if Modric’s first test ends up being a false positive and he’s able to face Cadiz, coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to give him some much needed rest after what has been a very tough month for Los Blancos in terms of schedule.

Modric, who turned 36 years old this past September, will likely sign a contract extension with Real Madrid over the next few months. Both the club and the Croatian midfielder want to sign a new deal so that Modric stays in the Spanish capital at least one more year.