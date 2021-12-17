Managing Madrid Podcast: The PSG / Cadiz Lineups / Edwards Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- Kylian Mbappe + Vinicius Jr vs Ansu Fati + Erlin Haaland

- Will Rodrygo Goes get good playing time next season?

- Should there actually have been a redraw?

- Are we really that good this season?

- Is Thibaut Courtois the player of the season?

- 4 weaknesses that Real Madrid have that big teams can expose

- Our best right winger

- The combined PSG - Real Madrid XI

- The rumours about Edwards to Real Madrid

- Have we lost our señorio?

- Do NBA players need less rest than footballers?

- Lineup vs Cadiz

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@kiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)