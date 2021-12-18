Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid 3 - 0 WFC Kharkiv; What Is Møller’s Best Position?

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

The craziness in the rest of the UWCL matches

Why the squad list came out so late

Toril’s emphasis on managing Asllani’s minutes

Nahikari on the importance of the fans

The reason Ivana was taken out of the starting lineup

Clarifying (or introducing more confusion to) the whole Ivana at LCB situation

Kharkiv’s defensive tactics shutting down Asllani

Toril’s use of his wingers

Real Madrid’s struggles in open play

Maite’s and Teresa’s performances

Who the POTM was

Our potent offensive set-piece strategy

Cardona being dangerous despite being nowhere near her best

The DAZN commentator saying ‘Flash Cardona’ and showing us that he did his research

How Real Madrid created Maite’s golazo

Why Asllani came off at the half and what Toril had to say about it

Problems with the Møller-Corredera pairing

Møller’s best position

Møller reacting to the fans chanting her name

Toril’s thoughts on where Møller should play

Toril wanting Møller to be more selfish

Evaluating the substitutes’ performances

Athenea’s fire

Corredera vs. Olha Ovdiychuk

Madrid’s potential quarter-final opponents

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

