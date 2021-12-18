Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid 3 - 0 WFC Kharkiv; What Is Møller’s Best Position?

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:
- The craziness in the rest of the UWCL matches
- Why the squad list came out so late
- Toril’s emphasis on managing Asllani’s minutes
- Nahikari on the importance of the fans
- The reason Ivana was taken out of the starting lineup
- Clarifying (or introducing more confusion to) the whole Ivana at LCB situation
- Kharkiv’s defensive tactics shutting down Asllani
- Toril’s use of his wingers
- Real Madrid’s struggles in open play
- Maite’s and Teresa’s performances
- Who the POTM was
- Our potent offensive set-piece strategy
- Cardona being dangerous despite being nowhere near her best
- The DAZN commentator saying ‘Flash Cardona’ and showing us that he did his research
- How Real Madrid created Maite’s golazo
- Why Asllani came off at the half and what Toril had to say about it
- Problems with the Møller-Corredera pairing
- Møller’s best position
- Møller reacting to the fans chanting her name
- Toril’s thoughts on where Møller should play
- Toril wanting Møller to be more selfish
- Evaluating the substitutes’ performances
- Athenea’s fire
- Corredera vs. Olha Ovdiychuk
- Madrid’s potential quarter-final opponents
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
