Open Thread: December 18, 2021

Will Vengeance be Los Blancos’?

The Copa Del Rey draw for the R32 gave Real Madrid an interesting opponent... That team being none other than Alcoyano. I’m sure you remember the 3rd division team that made Los Blancos taste bitter defeat and humiliation last season. Perhaps it’s time for revenge? I say it’s very probable, since Ancelotti is less likely to rotate as much as Zidane did in the same game last season.

It’s a Freaking Meteor Shower

The best progressive ball-carrier of the whole freaking world.



Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/KoXkTpXbs4 — Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball) December 17, 2021

Interesting Throwback

Remember when Illarramendi took his entire suburb to his Real Madrid presentation pic.twitter.com/qltWv4tKbD — Tareq (@MadridProp) December 17, 2021

ICYMI

Matt Wiltse posted this pretty cool piece regarding the possible resurrection of Jovic’s Real Madrid Career

Mehedi Hassan Prangon made an interesting analysis of KCM’s passing prowess

