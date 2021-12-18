Benzema And Carvajal Are Struggling To Get Ready For The Cadiz Game

Real Madrid are already hit hard with COVID-19 cases. Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Gareth Bale, and Andriy Lunin are all ruled out until the new year after having contracted the virus. Now the team faces a situation where they’ll struggle to field right wingers on Sunday vs Cadiz. Lucas Vazquez, who normally would take that role, may have to fill in for Dani Carvajal at right-back. Our very own Lucas Navarrete broke down some of the options Carlo will have on the right wing here.

LISTEN: Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss lineup options vs Cadiz.

Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid’s starting right-back, is currently struggling to get to 100% for the Cadiz game. He is one of two players, the other being Mariano Diaz, to have worked inside the facilities at Valdebebas today.

Karim Benzema, meanwhile, did train outdoors, but worked out on his own.

If Benzema and Carvajal don’t make it, it’s possible Ancelotti will field Vinicius, Jovic, and Hazard up front. Either that, or Vazquez or Valverde will take the right wing, and Nacho will play right back.

We’ll know more tomorrow.