Vinicius awarded ‘Player of the Month’ honor for November

Real Madrid forward Vinicius has been recognized for his outstanding play after being awarded both the ‘LaLiga Player of the Month’ and the ‘Mahou Five Star Player of the Month’ for November.

The 21-year-old netted twice during the month and is second in LaLiga scoring behind teammate Karim Benzema. Vinicius has scored 10 times and assisted four times throughout the 2021-22 season.

“I think I’ve improved in many things, but above all in my calmness in my play. I’m doing things with more tranquility and more quality too.”

“When the team is good, it’s easier for me too. The key behind our good form is everyone’s work, above all on the defensive aspect, where the team is phenomenal.”

Real Madrid sits atop the league standings largely due to the strong play of the attack which heavily involves both Vinicius and Benzema this season. This is in cohesion with a backline that has only conceded fifteen goals and is third in least goals given this season.

Vinicius certainly deserves the honor after the strong performances he put out in November. He is becoming an integral piece of the team, which is exactly what Real Madrid had hoped when they brought him in from Flamengo.