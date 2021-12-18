Ancelotti: "Hazard will start vs Cádiz, not just because of the COVID-19 absences"

After a free midweek, but one with coronavirus concerns, Carlo Ancelotti gave a press conference on Saturday and he discussed the various positives in his first-team squad.

The coach said: “We’ll overcome this situation and the most important thing is for those who are positive to be well health wise. We have to live with this and we never thought about postponing this match. We must all be careful, and the club has been with all the controls.”

Ancelotri confirmed that Luka Modrić won’t play and that Eden Hazard will start against Cádiz, alongside a recovered Karim Benzema. He said: “Hazard will start tomorrow because he has trained well and deserves to. He isn’t starting just because of the absences [of Asensio and Rodrygo]. His issue was that he wasn’t always 100 percent and able to train. The right isn’t his natural position, but I think he can have a good second half of the season.”

Ancelotti on Barcelona

Diiacussing Barcelona and their current form, Ancelotti was careful with his answer as he said: “They’re not a direct rival right now, as other teams are closer, but I think they’ll be up there in the end. If I were Xavi, I’d say the same as he has said.”

Ancelotti on the Champions League draw

This was the Italian’s first press conference since the botched Champions League draw on Monday and he discussed that. He said: “It was a shame what happened, but we’ll prepare well for this tie, which will be an exciting one.”