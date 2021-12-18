Benzema Trains With The team; Modric, Carvajal Sit Out

This morning, Real Madrid held their final training session for the Cadiz game on Sunday night at the Bernabeu. Many eyes were on Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal (both of whom didn’t train with the team yesterday) to see if they had made any progress.

Benzema trained with the team, so that was good news — although, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee his place in the XI vs Cadiz. However, Dani Carvajal did not train out on the pitch with his teammates. Him, Isco, and Mariano Diaz all missed out today.

Another slight concern: Luka Modric didn’t train with the team despite having a negative COVID-19 test yesterday. I’m sure we will find out what’s happening with the Croatian soon, as Carlo Ancelotti’s press conference will be starting momentarily.

Three youth team players trained alongside the A-team today: Peter Federico, Antonio Blanco, and Miguel Gutierrez. Dani Ceballos also trained fully with his teammates.