Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Cadiz

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Cadiz in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Luis López and Fuidias.

Defenders: E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, F. Mendy and Miguel.

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Camavinga, Blanco and Peter.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Jović and Vini Jr.

This is an important match for Real Madrid, who will have to find a way through and score the three points without key players like Modric, Asensio and Rodrygo. Ancelotti confirmed that Eden Hazard will start and it’s likely that he will be deployed on Real’s right wing now that there’s an obvious opening for him there.

Then, Ancelotti will have to find a replacement for Modric, with Camavinga and Valverde as obvious candidates for that spot. Dani Ceballos is also back with the team but he’s will have to improve his form and conditioning before he can play.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/19/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

