Real Madrid Femenino Announce Squad vs. Madrid CFF

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Esther González, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo

Absences: Kosovare Asllani (knock), Marta Corredera, Malena Ortíz Cruz

Kosovare Asllani’s absence is the big news. She came off at halftime vs. WFC Kharkiv and Toril indicated that she might have picked up some kind of issue. It didn’t sound serious at the time, but Toril expressed confidence in the depth of his squad should Asllani become unavailable again and how careful he wants to be when managing her minutes.

Regardless of the other options and the length of her time away, this is a tough pill to swallow, given that Asllani had just returned four games ago and in fine form.

Marta Corredera has also been excluded, making it all but certain that Olga will get a start.

The good news is that Ivana is back after she was removed from the starting lineup last match and sent home for not feeling well.