Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid Femenino 3-1 Madrid CFF

Real Madrid Femenino score twice in stoppage time to complete a 3-1 comeback victory over city rivals Madrid CFF.

Madrid CFF was energetic and played at a high intensity throughout the first half. They forced Real Madrid wide and then closed down the space to force turnovers and 50/50 duels. Las Blancas played right into Madrid CFF’s game plan and were unable to put their stamp on the game in the first half.

Madrid CFF opened the scoring in the 36th minute after they forced a turnover and went forward quickly in transition. Kerolin drove into the 18-yard box and slotted the ball past Misa and into the back of the net. Las Blancas responded with a few chances of their own but never looked in control and went into the half down a goal.

Real Madrid continued their struggles to start the second half. Alberto Toril started making changes in the 60th minute that would help change the match. Athenea del Castillo and Kenti Robles came on. Unfortunately, Olga Carmona was forced off due to injury. Ivana Andres and Maite Oroz were introduced in the 67th minute.

Las Blancas took advantage of a set-piece to equalize. In the 78th minute, Claudia Zornoza swung a corner kick to Esther, who headed it into the back of the net. Real Madrid pushed for the winner after that. It wouldn’t come until late but it was worth the wait. In added time, Athenea del Castillo cut in on her right foot and curled a stunner into the top corner. With the last kick of the match, Esther Gonzalez made it a brace and Real Madrid won 3-1.

10’ Teresa played a short corner to Olga Carmona. She quickly played it back to the midfielder, who swung in a cross. The corner came to nothing but it showed the team’s commitment to the variation in set-piece service that proved successful against Kharkiv in the UWCL.

11’ Marta Cardona lofted a cross toward the back post to Esther Gonzalez. The striker chested the ball down and fired it into the wrong side of the net.

24’ Claudia Zornoza gave away a free kick in a dangerous position. Gabi Nunes curled it high and wide of Misa’s goal.

31’ Caroline Moller Hansen cut inside and squared the ball to Nahikari Garcia at the top of the 18-yard box. Nahikari curled a low shot toward the bottom corner of the goal but couldn't keep it on target.

36’ Olga Carmona’s pass was touched away from its intended target which sparked a variety of challenges for the ball on the right flank. Kerolin picked up possession, drove into the area and slid her shot past Misa and into the goal to give Madrid CFF the lead.

41’ Claudia Zornoza played a through ball into the area to Moller. Moller slid it to Nahikari, who tapped it back to the on-rushing Esther. Esther shot but was denied by the keeper.

43’ Esther got her head to a corner kick and powered her shot wide of goal.

Real Madrid upped the intensity in the second half but failed to make any tactical or structural changes. Las Blancas continued to struggle to create chances in the final third.

59’ Madrid CFF’s Vicky Lopez struck a corner kick off the crossbar.

60’ Athenea del Castillo and Kenti Robles came on in the 60th minute for Nahikari Garcia and Lucia Rodriguez.

66’ Olga Carmona was stretchered off the pitch after Kerolin crossed and with her follow-through connected with Olga.

67’ Ivana Andres and Maite Oroz replaced Olga and Marta Cardona.

74’ Maite Oroz poked the ball away from Madrid CFF to Teresa at the top of the area. Teresa struck it first time and the ball flew over the crossbar.

77’ Athenea dribbled through the Madrid CFF defense and passed to Esther. Esther shot with her left foot and forced Paola Ulloa into a diving save.

78’ Claudia Zornoza curled an in-swinging corner to the head of Esther, who continued her good run of goalscoring. She thundered her header into the back of the net to equalize.

83’ Kenti Robles crossed to Moller in the box. The Dane hit her header into the ground and into the arms of Ulloa.

86’ Athenea took on multiple players before firing a shot over the crossbar.

89’ Despite Real Madrid’s pressure, Madrid CFF had a chance to find a late winner. Kerolin counter-attacked by herself and was one on one with Misa but struck her shot over the goal.

90+3’ Athenea provided an incredible moment of magic to win the game for Real Madrid. She cut inside before launching a shot to the top corner which pinged off the post and into the back of the net.

WHAT A GOAL TO SURELY WIN IT @atheeneeaa_10 with a stunner to put @realmadridfem in front with minutes to go. #WatchWithAta #PrimeraIberdrola pic.twitter.com/teWYdiwbBp — ata football (@atafball) December 19, 2021

90+7’ Esther added another for good measure with the last kick of the game.

Real Madrid will close out the calendar year in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Las Blancas will host Sporting Huelva on Wednesday, December 22.