Real Madrid Femenino vs. Madrid CFF, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino travel across town to face Madrid CFF today. Kick off is slated for 6 a.m. EST (12 noon CEST). Las Blancas are coming off a 3-0 win in the UEFA Women’s Champions League against WFC Zhytlobud 1 Kharkiv.

Madrid CFF sit two places and three points above Las Blancas in the league standings. Madrid CFF defeated Valencia 3-1 last weekend after back-to-back losses to Real Sociedad and Levante.

With a win against Madrid CFF, Real Madrid will be eight points behind Atletico de Madrid in the last UWCL qualification spot.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Babett Peter, Olga Carmona, Esther Gonzalez, Marta Cardona, Nahikari Garcia, Caroline Moller Hansen, Lucia Rodiguez, Rocio Galvez, Claudia Zornoza

Subs: Meline Gerard, Kenti Robles, Ivana Andres, Kaci, Maite Oroz, Lorena Navarro, Claudia Florentino, Athenea del Castillo

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

Madrid CFF XI: Paola, Antonia, Monica, Laurita, Itzi P., Rita C., Bonsegundo, Silvia R., Gabi Nunes, Kerolin, Vicky

Subs: A. Fernandez, L. Pardo, S. Ronzero, D. Godoy, N. Exposito, Daiane

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

Ata Football (Subscription)

Teledeporte (VPN needed)