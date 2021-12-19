Real Madrid—Cadiz LaLiga 2021-22 Match Preview, Injuries/Suspensions, Potential XIs, Prediction

Match Preview

Real Madrid looks to extend their seven-match win streak when they take on Cadiz at home on Sunday.

Real are sitting fairly comfortably in first as they hold a five-point lead over Sevilla. They have won four of their last five matches against Cadiz and have lost just once against them in their last thirteen matches at the Bernabeu.

That last defeat came last season in a 1-0 loss at home to Cadiz, which was their first season back in the Primera Division. Cadiz are having a tough season as they sit 18th in the league table and have lost three of their last five matches.

Injuries/Suspensions

Real Madrid will be without several key players including Luka Modric, Rodryo, Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo and Gareth Bale. Dani Ceballos has returned from injury after missing the entire season thus far.

Cadiz will likely be without Isaac Carcelen, Jose Mari and Jon Ander Garrido. They will also be without winger Salvi Sanchez who is serving suspension.

Potential XIs

Real Madrid

Courtois; Vazquez, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Hazard, Vinicius, Benzema

With several starters missing due to coronavirus and injuries, manager Carlo Ancelotti has his work cut out for him in determining a suitable lineup. We could see Lucas Vazquez take Carvajal’s place at right back as he has many times before.

Fede Valverde is a likely starter for the missing Modric. Ancelotti has already stated that Eden Hazard will start on Sunday where he will likely fill in for Rodrygo in some fashion.

Cadiz

Ledesma; Akapo, Fali, Cala, Espino; Fernandez, Jonsson, Alarcon; Alejo, Lozano, Arzamendia

Prediction

Real Madrid—Cadiz 3-0

Even with several players missing this is a match Real Madrid should be able to more than manage a victory out of at home. Cadiz are tied for the worst goal differential in the league after conceding over 30 goals already.

There is more than enough quality in depth on this Real squad to get the job done and continue the win streak. This doesn’t mean Cadiz should be taken lightly as we saw last season that they are capable of pulling out upsets at the Bernabeu.