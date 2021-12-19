Real Madrid vs Cadiz, 2021 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Cadiz today and they will do so with a thin squad. Luka Modric, Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal will all miss the game, so Ancelotti will have to trust some of his reserves.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Hazard, Vinicius, Benzema.

Cadiz predicted XI: Ledesma, Akapo, Fali, Cala, Espino, Jonsson, Fernandez, Alarcon, Alejo, Arazamendia, Lozano.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Eden Hazard will feature in the starting XI and he will likely be deployed on the right wing even if that’s not his natural spot. Valverde and Camavinga are competing for the spot alongside Casemiro and Kroos, with Vazquez and Nacho also fighting for the right-back spot now that Carvajal is recovering from muscle fatigue.

In the end, Madrid have what it takes to win the game, but some reserves will have to step up and prove that they can be trusted.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/19/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

