Real Madrid vs Cadiz 2021 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid’s home game against Cadiz is a crucial one. Madrid’s second unit is about to be tested, as Ancelotti is forced to replace some key starters like Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric or Marco Asensio.

On paper, Cadiz have been quite mediocre this season and Real Madrid should have what it takes to score the three points, which is needed considering how well Sevilla have been playing lately. Right now, it looks like Julen Lopetegui’s side will be Madrid’s main opponent for the 2021-2022 La Liga title, given that Atletico are 13 points behind Los Blancos in the table.

Ancelotti and his men will travel to Bilbao to face Athletic in what should be a tough away game next Wednesday, so it’s vital that they take care of business in a much more manageable match tonight, even without key starters. Eden Hazard will get an opportunity to start. Will he deliver?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/19/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.