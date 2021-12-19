Dortmund CEO: “I know for a fact that Real Madrid are interested in Haaland”

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke talked to German newspaper Bild and revealed that Real Madrid are interested in the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who seems to be on his way out of the German club this next summer.

“It doesn’t matter where you go, everyone talks about Erling Haaland. The only thing I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in his signing. I could name you other 25 teams, but I know for a fact that Madrid are interested,” he said.

As Watzke says, Madrid are expected to face intense competition for Haaland. His agent Mino Raiola named the four clubs who could sign the attacker next summer in an interview. Barcelona, Bayern, Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to battle for the signing of the Norwegian striker and Raiola will surely demand a significant fee to secure the deal.

Watzke didn’t rule out the possibility of Haaland staying in Dortmund for another season, although that possibility seems unlikely at the moment.

“He might leave, but he might stay also. I talked to Mino Raiola a few days ago and the phone call was very positive. We will likely talk again in the upcoming weeks,” he added.