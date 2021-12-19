CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Cadiz, 2021 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Cadiz in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Hazard, Vinicius, Benzema.

Cadiz starting XI (TBC): Ledesma, Akapo, Fali, Cala, Espino, Jonsson, Fernandez, Alarcon, Alejo, Arazamendia, Lozano.

Ancelotti has decided to deploy the most predictable lineup tonight and Real Madrid will have to take care of business without some of their key starters. It’s clear that Los Blancos still have what it takes to beat Cadiz tonight, something they must do after Betis and Atletico de Madrid dropped points this weekend.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/19/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.