Dortmund CEO on Haaland: “The big interest of Real is confirmed”

In an interview with SPORT1, Borussia Dormtund CEO Aki Watzke admitted publicly that the interest from Real Madrid for Norwegian superstar and Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland is very strong.

“I know that all European top clubs want him (Haaland), especially Real Madrid,” Watzke told SPORT1. “The big interest of Real is confirmed. I think someday, the Spanish league would fit better to him than the English (Premier League).”

This was interpreted by some Premier League clubs, particularly Manchester City, as a blow to their chances, but any deal is far from certain as of now. There will be a full on bidding war for Haaland this summer, and Real Madrid will be one of several clubs that will not only have to convince Haaland of their project, but also compensate him and his agent (Mino Raiola) handsomely.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said in the past few months that they can’t compete financially for Haaland, but will rely on their project, vision, and brand as part of their pitch.

The message from Watzke could also have been a way to tell Premier Clubs indirectly to up their game and increase their bids, because the interest from Real Madrid is very real.