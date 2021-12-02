Marcelino: “I’ve been a coach for many years and I haven’t seen this in my life”

Athletic Club head coach Marcelino spoke to the media after his team lost 1 - 0 to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. Marcelino felt his team deserved more from the game, but unfortunately for them, they have been poor finishing chances all season, and Real Madrid pulled out all the heroics to stop them in the second half.

“Let’s hope the dynamics change. I’ve been a coach for many years and I haven’t seen this in my life,” Marcelino said of his team’s bad luck in front of goal. “It can happen in one game, but not in so many in a row. I only have words of praise and gratitude for what my players have done.

“The analysis It’s simple,” Marcelino continued. “It’s incredible not to have won. Football is that unfair, but the one who scores more goals than the rival wins.

“To beat Real Madrid or Barcelona you have to get it right in what little you have and for them not to do it, and today we have had a lot of chances, and we didn’t get it right. Football is cruel, especially when these situations are repeated.”