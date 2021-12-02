WATCH: Vinicius Jr Mad Skills vs Athletic Club

By his incredibly lofty standards, Vinicius Jr had a quiet game against Athletic Club. But what’s quiet for him would pass as a standout performance for someone else. Tonight at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Vinicius may not have had a goal or an assist, but he was incredibly active, was involved linking up with Luka Modric in the build-up to the goal, and was a key component of Real Madrid’s offensive blueprint in the first half.

The team struggled to get a foot hold of the ball in the second half, and suffered greatly defensively, which means that Vinicius, naturally, saw little of the ball. But he still had a couple moments where he absolutely cooked Athletic:

Vinicius finished the game with 76 touches, five key passes (all of them in the first half, which gives you an idea of the difference in the two halves), a game-high five tackles, and completed 94% of his 50 passes.