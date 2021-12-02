Lewandowski Wants Real Madrid Move Next Season — Report

A report in Spanish newspaper AS today has stated that Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski, who, with much controversy did not win this year’s Balon D’or award, wants a new challenge, and not only wants to leave Bayern Munich next summer, but he has made it clear that it’s Real Madrid he wants to move to.

According to the report, part of the motivating factor is that he feels like a team like Real Madrid can give him the media limelight needed to win an award like Balon D’or, and that his current club may not have the same PR machine. The report from AS also states that Lewandowski has already told his agent, Pini Zahavi, to prioritize an inevitable offer from Real Madrid.

Of course, a deal like this has many challenges. For one, Real Madrid will already be prioritizing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland over a 33 year striker. And even if the team misses out on Haaland, fitting Lewandowski with Benzema, Vinicius, and Mbappe won’t be easy from a sporting perspective. Perhaps that challenge exists with Haaland as well, but at least the Norwegian is much younger, and is someone you can build around once Benzema leaves the club in a couple years’ time.