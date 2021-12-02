Managing Madrid Podcast: Athletic Post-game: A Rainy Night At The Bernabeu

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

- Bernabeu atmosphere

- Marcelino’s pre-game quotes and how that played out in the gam

- The difference in approach from Carlo Ancelotti between this game and the Sevilla game

- What happened in the second half?

- Formations

- Bad set-piece defending

- Uncharacteristic mistakes from Eder Militao and David Alaba

- Fatigue

- Athletic’s xG story

- Conflicting messages from Ancelotti

- The problem with “not rotating for the sake of rotating”

- Shots from outside the box

- Vinicius Jr’s passing

- Real Madrid vs Athletic’s press in the second half

- How much more do we gotta “suffer”?

- How much Kylian Mbappe have helped in a game like this?

- Would Erling Haaland work hard defensively?

- What position should we prioritize next summer?

- Should we try to control games more?

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Euan McTear (@emctear)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)