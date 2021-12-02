WATCH: Discussion On Ancelotti’s Rotations, Fatigue, And 2nd Half Performance Vs Athletic

Much of the discussion from last night’s game against Athletic was about the complete Jekyll and Hyde performance from Real Madrid when comparing their first and second half displays.

This theme ties into another discussion as well: How much does fatigue have to do with the second half meltdown?

Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear recorded a podcast live on Zoom for Patrons last night, and what you’re about to watch below is a small clip, uploaded for free, from the discussion. Kiyan and Euan also spoke about Carlo Ancelotti’s contradictory comments to the media about fatigue, the case to rotate more of the starters, some crazy xG numbers (Real Madrid allowed 2.7xG last night — the highest they allowed of any opponent this season), and some discussion on the performance of Vinicius Jr, and more.

This free clip is only about 1/5th of the full discussion. The full episode can be found here once you sign up (you also get a ton of bonus / exclusive content weekly, as well as access to everything we’ve done in the past for Patrons).