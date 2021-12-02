Managing Madrid Podcast: Midfield Lineups Mailbag; RSCO Preview; Loan-tracker

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in three parts.

Part One: Mailbag with Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete

- Why has Marco Asensio been getting so much playing time?

- Will Brahim Diaz return?

- How to consume Managing Madrid’s written content

- David de Gea what if

- What’s stopping Real Madrid from playing like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich?

- A Kroos - Valverde - Camvinga midfield

- Would we sign Robert Lewandowski?

- Our 5-a-side team

- Rising ticket prices and the future atmosphere of the Bernabeu

- And more.

Part Two (42:00): Real Sociedad preview with Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez

- The difference between La Real from last season to this season

- Alexander Isak’s season

- Mike Oyarzabal injuries

- What should worry Real Madrid fans the most?

- Adnan Januzaj’s role

- Martin Zubimendi and Andoni Gorosabel vs Mendy and Vinicius Jr

- Doubts over Mikel Merino and David Silva

- Should Real Madrid sit deeper in this game?

- Who should start?

- How long can La Real sustain their form?

- And more.

Part Three (1:04:50): Loan-tracker with Matt Wiltse

- Kubo’s return from injury

- Chemistry between Kubo and Kang In Lee

- Brahim Diaz’s center of gravity

- Confusion over early substitution

- Odriozola vs Empoli

- Further detail on Reinier Jesus performance vs Sporting Lisbon and why he was dropped over the weekend

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@kiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@mattWiltse4)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)