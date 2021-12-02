Real Madrid prepare for Real Sociedad match on Saturday

Real Madrid began their preparations Thursday for the Real Sociedad away fixture set to take place at Reale Arena on Saturday, according to Realmadrid.com.

The participating players took part in various drills and training sessions. The starters from the midweek match against Athletic Club were a part of a recovery session. The remaining squad practiced ball pressing and passing drills.

The players finished off the session with a few simulation matches and several running drills. Injured players including Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale trained individually on the pitch.

In other news ahead of Saturday’s match, Karim Benzema has surpassed Camacho for eighth in all-time club appearances. He now trails 23 appearances behind both Francisco Gento and Fernando Hierro for 6th all time. He has made almost 580 appearances for the club since joining from Lyon in 2009.

The 33-year-old has a very good chance of catching some of the other club greats and breaking into the top 5 all-time.