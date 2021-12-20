Managing Madrid Podcast: Cádiz Post-Game; Las Blancas’ Epic Comeback vs. Madrid CFF

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. Use code ManagingMadrid for at 15% discount upon checkout!

This episode comes in two parts.

Part One: Cadiz Post-game, hosted by Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse

Real Madrid’s struggles vs low blocks

Issues in the first half — what were we doing wrong?

The symmetrical 4-3-3 with Hazard on the right

Ferland Mendy’s role

Why was Hazard better in the 2nd half?

Carlo Ancelotti’s pre-game quotes about Hazard

Would Carlo have started Luka Modric if he was healthy?

Casemiro’s tackle which resulted in a yellow card

Thoughts on VAR

Lineup vs Athletic Club on Wednesday

A midfield trio of Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Tonit Kroos

Lucas Vazquez’s crosses

Luka Jovic’s cameo off the bench

And more.

Part Two (54:00): Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

Grant correctly predicting how most of the game would play out

Toril’s change in offensive approach vs. Madrid CFF

What kind of effect the turf pitch actually had

The historic problem that Toril needs to solve

The contradictions between the ideal personnel and ideal tactical system

How to manage Cardona’s minutes as she plays her way back into form

15-year-old Vicky cooking our defense

Zornoza’s defensive weaknesses showing up on the conceded goal

Møller’s performance out wide vs. in the middle

Teresa’s excellence

How Olga’s injury changed the formation

Whether the challenge on Olga should’ve resulted in a card

Maite as a #10

The 5-2-1-2/3-4-1-2 structure altering everything in Real Madrid’s favor

Esther’s impressive season so far

The subtle magic of Maite to create the winner

Athenea’s endearing cockiness

Esther’s crazy finish on the third goal

The long-term implications of Olga’s potentially serious injury

