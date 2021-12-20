Managing Madrid Podcast: Cádiz Post-Game; Las Blancas’ Epic Comeback vs. Madrid CFF

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. Use code ManagingMadrid for at 15% discount upon checkout!
This episode comes in two parts.
Part One: Cadiz Post-game, hosted by Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse
- Real Madrid’s struggles vs low blocks
- Issues in the first half — what were we doing wrong?
- The symmetrical 4-3-3 with Hazard on the right
- Ferland Mendy’s role
- Why was Hazard better in the 2nd half?
- Carlo Ancelotti’s pre-game quotes about Hazard
- Would Carlo have started Luka Modric if he was healthy?
- Casemiro’s tackle which resulted in a yellow card
- Thoughts on VAR
- Lineup vs Athletic Club on Wednesday
- A midfield trio of Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Tonit Kroos
- Lucas Vazquez’s crosses
- Luka Jovic’s cameo off the bench
- And more.
Part Two (54:00): Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:
- Grant correctly predicting how most of the game would play out
- Toril’s change in offensive approach vs. Madrid CFF
- What kind of effect the turf pitch actually had
- The historic problem that Toril needs to solve
- The contradictions between the ideal personnel and ideal tactical system
- How to manage Cardona’s minutes as she plays her way back into form
- 15-year-old Vicky cooking our defense
- Zornoza’s defensive weaknesses showing up on the conceded goal
- Møller’s performance out wide vs. in the middle
- Teresa’s excellence
- How Olga’s injury changed the formation
- Whether the challenge on Olga should’ve resulted in a card
- Maite as a #10
- The 5-2-1-2/3-4-1-2 structure altering everything in Real Madrid’s favor
- Esther’s impressive season so far
- The subtle magic of Maite to create the winner
- Athenea’s endearing cockiness
- Esther’s crazy finish on the third goal
- The long-term implications of Olga’s potentially serious injury
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse10)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
