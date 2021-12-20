Cadiz Manager Alvaro Cervera Explains His Team’s Tactics To Stop Vinicius

Cadiz manager Alvaro Cervera spoke to the media after his team drew 0 - 0 at the Bernabeu vs Real Madrid. Cervera spoke about his team’s defensive setup, the referee decisions, and more.

Our very own Kiyan Sobhani asked Cervera about his team’s defensive plan to subdue Vinicius Jr and Eden Hazard, particularly in the first half.

“We decided to give Vinicius space to go towards the baseline but instructed our players that every time he tried to cut inside they had to close him down and be there,” Cervera said. “For Hazard we didn’t plan anything specifically, but for Vinicius that’s what we went for: Give him the baseline so that he could cross but never the centre”

Cervera was also asked about Casemiro’s challenge in the first half which only resulted in a yellow card.

“The assistant told me that the foul was very low,” Cervera explained. “That if it were higher, it would have been red.”